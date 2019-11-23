Anderson, Barbara E. “Barbie,” 67 — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, First Church of The Nazarene, Cozad. Burial: Edison Cemetery. Berryman Funeral Home, Cozad, is in charge of arrangements.
Bossung, LaJean L., 79 — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, Parkview Baptist Church, Lexington. Inurnment: Greenwood Cemetery, Lexington. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.
Crupper, Bettye, 91 — 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, St. Matthew’s by-the-Bridge Episcopal Church, Iowa Falls, Iowa. Surls Funeral Home, Iowa Falls, is in charge of arrangements.
Fredericksen, Herman Theodore, 91 — 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, Cozad Christian Church. Burial: Cozad Cemetery. Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg, is in charge of arrangements.
Horn, Milrae E., 88 — 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, Burr Oak Church, south of Broken Bow. Burial: Broken Bow Cemetery. Govier Brothers Mortuary, Broken Bow, is in charge of arrangements.
Jameson, Gary, 78 — 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, McPherson County High School. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Lakey, Donald Ray “Don,” 88 — 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, First United Methodist Church. Burial: Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Memorial book: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.
Moore, Steven Mitchel, 76 — 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore with Pastor Mark Baldwin officiating. Burial will follow at the North Platte Cemetery. Visitation will be prior to the service at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
Prentice, Thomas “Tom,” 93 — 11 a.m. MT Monday, Nov. 25, Sandhills Community Bible Church, Mullen. Burial with military honors: Cedarview Cemetery, Mullen. Visitation: 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, Mullen Funeral Home.
Werkmeister, R. Lucille, 89 — 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, Maywood Cemetery. Visitation: 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, Blase-Wetzel-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Curtis.
