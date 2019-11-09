Childers, Connie Lynn, 67 — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, First Baptist Church. Burial: to follow, Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements

Clouatre, Teresa Mae, 58 — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Memorial book: prior to services, Odean Colonial Chapel.

Dorris, Wilton H., 89 — 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, Arthur Baptist Church. Burial: Arthur Cemetery. Draucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Finney, Hazelle M., 103 — Saturday, Nov. 9, United Church of Christ, Thedford. Burial: will be at Seneca Cemetery.

Frecks, Turner Dierks — 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, Hayes Center Cemetery. Herrmann Jones Funeral Chapel, McCook, is in charge of arrangements.

Mazanec, Bernece F., 96 — 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington. Burial: Overton Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, Reynolds-Love Funeral Home.

Neel, Helen Louise, 98 — 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 11, Presbyterian Church, Gothenburg. Burial: Peckham Cemetery. Blase-Strauser Funeral Home, Gothenburg, is in charge of arrangements.

Potter, P. Stephen, 74 — Celebration of life: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, Senior Center, Gothenburg.

Reynolds, Shirley Elaine, 82 — 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, Christian Church, Litchfield. Burial: Litchfield Cemetery.

