Neel, Helen Louise, 98 — 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 11, Presbyterian Church, Gothenburg. Burial: Peckham Cemetery. Blase-Strauser Funeral Home, Gothenburg, is in charge of arrangements.
LaVaughn Lauby, 93 — 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, St. Ann Catholic Church, Lexington. Burial: St. Ann Cemetery prior. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.
