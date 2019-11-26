Green, Barbara Mae, 79 — 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, Odean Colonial Chapel C & Sycamore with Pastor Mark Baldwin officiating. Burial will follow at the Riverview Cemetery, south of Sutherland. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., with family greeting friends from 6-7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Odean Colonial Chapel, which is in charge of arrangements.
Kinnan, Bill D., 70 — 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, Cozad United Methodist Church. Inurnment: Fairview Cemetery. Berryman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Krzycki, Barbara Kay Sandberg, 77 — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, Indian Hills Community Church, Lincoln.
Madison, Dorothy Rose, 95 — 2 p.m. MT Tuesday, Nov. 26, at the Draucker Funeral Home Chapel, Ogallala, with the Rev. Chuck Rager of the United Methodist Church officiating. Interment will be at the Ogallala Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Draucker Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.