Benham, Arleta Rae (Reynolds), 91 — Graveside services: 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, McCain Cemetery, Stapleton. Reception to follow.
Fisher, Rick J. — 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, Grace United Methodist Church, Cheyenne. Graveside service: Lakeview Cemetery, Cheyenne. Reception: to follow, Grace United Methodist Church. Wiederspahn-Radomsky Funeral Home, Cheyenne, is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Jantzen, Frank E., 102 — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, New Life Fellowship. Burial: Madrid Cemetery. Bullock-Long Funeral Home, Grant, is in charge of arrangements.
Lehmkuhl, Rebecca Noelle, 38 — 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, Evangelical Free Church, Gothenburg. Burial: Grandview Cemetery, Willow Island. Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg, is in charge of arangements.
Morris, Bradley E., 78 — 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, American Lutheran Church. Burial: Cozad Cemetery. Berryman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Parsons, Lillian Evelyn, 92 — 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, Berryman Funeral Home Chapel. Memorial book: 10 a.m.-7 p.m., with family 5-7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 18, Berryman Funeral Home.
Swanson, Gordon Glen, 89 — 11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, Dickens Cemetery. Family requests no open-toed shoes at cemetery due to cactus; neckties are optional. Lunch to follow at American Legion Hall, Wallace. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Swisher, Lennard N., 92 — 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, Open Bible Church, Dunning. Burial: Purdum Cemetery. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Torres, Evangeline “Angie” B., 78 — 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, Emmanuel Baptist Church in Sterling. Burial: Riverside Cemetery. Closed-casket visitation: 4-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, Tennant Funeral Home, Sterling, Colorado.
Twidwell, Larry Otis, 77 — 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, First Baptist Church. Burial: 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, Loup Valley Cemetery. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
Hagge-Hoover, Evangeline “Vannie,” 95 — 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, St. Luke Catholic Church, Ogallala. Burial: Ogallala Cemetery. Prairie Hills Funeral Home, Ogallala, is in charge of arrangements.
