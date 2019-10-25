Benham, Arleta Rae (Reynolds), 91 — Graveside services: 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, McCain Cemetery, Stapleton. Reception to follow.

Chilvers, Dorothy, 92 — 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, First Congregational United Church of Christ, Neligh. Burial: Laurel Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, First Congregational United Church of Christ. Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Daugherty, Linda Sue, 70 — 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Memorial book: prior to the service, Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.

Fisher, Ramona M., 88 — 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, First Baptist Church. Burial: North Platte Cemetery. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Groenewold, Ray, 84 — 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 25, Farnam United Methodist Church. Burial: to follow, Walnut Grove Cemetery, Cozad. Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg, is in charge of arrangements.

Kedrowski, David C., 76 — 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, First Congregational Church, Grant. Interment of cremains: Fairview Cemetery, with military honors. Bullock-Long Funeral Home, Grant, is in charge of arrangements.

Kelley, David A., 65 — 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Burial: to follow, Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. The family requests casual or camo attire.

Lupomech, Mary Catherine “Cathy,” 62 — 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, St. Patrick Catholic Church. The family requests those coming for the Mass wear Husker apparel. Inurnment: to follow, Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.

Neel, Helen Louise, 98 — 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 11, Presbyterian Church, Gothenburg. Burial: Peckham Cemetery. Blase-Strauser Funeral Home, Gothenburg, is in charge of arrangements.

Noel, Joy Hughes, 86 — 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 180 Church, Battlefield, Missouri. Memorial services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, First Baptist Church, Ansley.

Perkins, Harry G., 89 — 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington. Burial: Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell.

Roberts, Maude, 94 — 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, United Methodist Church, Ansley. Burial: Ansley Cemetery. Visitation: 8 a.m.-8 p.m., with family 5-7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 25, Govier Brothers Mortuary, Broken Bow.

Rodocker, Mabel Irene Huffman, 92 — 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, Purdum United Church. Burial: Purdum Cemetery. Govier Brothers Mortuary, Broken Bow, is in charge of arrangements.

Tuma, Gerald Duane, 75 — 1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 25, St. Paul Lutheran Church. Burial: Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation: noon-8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 24, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.

