Dailey, Leslie Erin, 38 — 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Burial: North Platte Cemetery. Register book: 9 a.m.-8 p.m., with family 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 2. Another celebration will take place, for all of Leslie’s Mosaic friends, at the Chapel on the Bethphage campus in Axtell at a later date.
Dahlke, Vodis, 93 — 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, Apfel Funeral Home, Grand Island. Burial: Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, Apfel Funeral Home.
Eastman, Jerry Wayne, 81 — 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 4, New Hope Church. Register book: 9 a.m.-7 p.m., with family from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 3, Draucker Funeral Home Chapel.
Garcia, Susan F., 64 — 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, United Church of Sumner, East Campus. Burial: Old Glade Presbyterian Cemetery, Glade Springs, Virginia. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.
Hayes, Violet E., 76 — 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, Berryman Funeral Home Chapel. Burial: 2:30 p.m., Adullam Lutheran Cemetery, northeast of Bertrand. Memorial book: 1-8 p.m., with family from 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 2, Berryman Funeral Home.
Hebbert, Pat Douglas, 61 — 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, Ashby Congregational Church. Burial: Ashby Cemetery. Draucker Funeral Home, Ogallala, is in charge of arrangements.
Meyen, Harry E., 83 — 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, First Baptist Church, North Platte. Visitation: 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, First Baptist Church, North Platte.
Newton, Joann G., 84 — 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, Calvary Assembly of God Church, Lexington. Inurnment: 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.
Schmitz, Freda Ann, 79 — 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, St. Ann Catholic Church. Burial: St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Oconto. Visitation: 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Reynold-Love Funeral Chapel, Lexington. Rosary: to follow at 7 p.m.
Vieyra, Richard “Rick” R., 80 — 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, St. Patrick Catholic Church. Burial: North Platte Cemetery.
