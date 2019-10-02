Dailey, Leslie Erin, 38 — 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Burial: North Platte Cemetery. Register book: 9 a.m.-8 p.m., with family 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 2. Another celebration will take place, for all of Leslie’s Mosaic friends, at the Chapel on the Bethphage campus in Axtell at a later date.

Dahlke, Vodis, 93 — 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, Apfel Funeral Home, Grand Island. Burial: Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, Apfel Funeral Home.

Eastman, Jerry Wayne, 81 — 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 4, New Hope Church. Register book: 9 a.m.-7 p.m., with family from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 3, Draucker Funeral Home Chapel.

Garcia, Susan F., 64 — 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, United Church of Sumner, East Campus. Burial: Old Glade Presbyterian Cemetery, Glade Springs, Virginia. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.

Hayes, Violet E., 76 — 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, Berryman Funeral Home Chapel. Burial: 2:30 p.m., Adullam Lutheran Cemetery, northeast of Bertrand. Memorial book: 1-8 p.m., with family from 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 2, Berryman Funeral Home.

Hebbert, Pat Douglas, 61 — 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, Ashby Congregational Church. Burial: Ashby Cemetery. Draucker Funeral Home, Ogallala, is in charge of arrangements.

Meyen, Harry E., 83 — 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, First Baptist Church, North Platte. Visitation: 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, First Baptist Church, North Platte.

Newton, Joann G., 84 — 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, Calvary Assembly of God Church, Lexington. Inurnment: 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.

Schmitz, Freda Ann, 79 — 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, St. Ann Catholic Church. Burial: St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Oconto. Visitation: 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Reynold-Love Funeral Chapel, Lexington. Rosary: to follow at 7 p.m.

Vieyra, Richard “Rick” R., 80 — 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, St. Patrick Catholic Church. Burial: North Platte Cemetery.

Get the top daily Headlines from the North Platte Telegraph

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.