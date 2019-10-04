Dahlke, Vodis, 93 — 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, Apfel Funeral Home, Grand Island. Burial: Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, Apfel Funeral Home.

Eastman, Jerry Wayne, 81 — 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 4, New Hope Church. Draucker Funeral Home Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Fisher, Rick J. — 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, Grace United Methodist Church, Cheyenne. Graveside service: Lakeview Cemetery, Cheyenne. Reception: to follow, Grace United Methodist Church. Wiederspahn-Radomsky Funeral Home, Cheyenne, is in charge of funeral arrangements.

Hebbert, Pat Douglas, 61 — 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, Ashby Congregational Church. Burial: Ashby Cemetery. Draucker Funeral Home, Ogallala, is in charge of arrangements.

Hickenbottom, Pamela Jo, 57 — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, Brookstone View, Broken Bow. Private burial: Ansley Cemetery. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Keiser, Donna Miriam, 88 — 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, American Lutheran Church. Burial: American Lutheran Cemetery, Gothenburg. Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg, is in charge of arrangements.

Kelley, Charles R., 86 — 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, First Christian Church. Burial: Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Visitation: noon-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.

Landes, Veronica V., 78 — 10 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 8, New Hope Church. Burial: Ogallala Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday, Oct. 7, Draucker Funeral Home Chapel, Ogallala.

Meyen, Harry E., 83 — 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, First Baptist Church, North Platte. Visitation: 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, First Baptist Church, North Platte.

Newton, Joann G., 84 — 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, Calvary Assembly of God Church, Lexington. Inurnment: 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.

Richardson, Robert L. “Rob,” 71 — 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Memorial book: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.

Sarr, Peggy J. Nichols, 77 — 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, Trinity Lutheran Church, Lexington. Burial: Greenwood Cemetery, Lexington. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.

Vieyra, Richard “Rick” R., 80 — 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, St. Patrick Catholic Church. Burial: North Platte Cemetery.

Wallin, Edward Lee, 75 — 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Inurnment: 11:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Register book: noon-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.

