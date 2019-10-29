Weather Alert

...ACCUMULATING SNOW EXPECTED IN THE SOUTHERN SANDHILLS AND SOUTHWEST NEBRASKA TODAY INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING... .A SLOW MOVING UPPER LEVEL TROUGH OF LOW PRESSURE WILL CROSS THE CENTRAL ROCKIES AND CENTRAL PLAINS TODAY INTO WEDNESDAY EVENING. LIGHT SNOW WILL DEVELOP TODAY IN WESTERN NEBRASKA AND SPREAD SLOWLY EAST TONIGHT, THEN DIMINISHING WEDNESDAY MORNING. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT /NOON MDT/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM CDT /NOON MDT/ WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 5 INCHES WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS IN FAR SOUTHWEST NEBRASKA AND THE PORTIONS OF THE SOUTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * WHEN...FROM 1 PM CDT /NOON MDT/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM CDT /NOON MDT/ WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THIS WILL BE A LONG DURATION, MAINLY LIGHT INTENSITY SNOW EVENT WITH SNOW EXPECTED TO DEVELOP TODAY AND PERSIST INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. CALL NEBRASKA 511 FOR THE LATEST ROAD INFORMATION. &&