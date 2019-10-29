Diehl, Edith “DeDe” Helen, 87 — 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, Evangelical Free Church, Gothenburg. Burial: Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg, is in charge of arrangements.
Geisert, Rose Mary (Castner), 86 — 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, St. Mark Lutheran Church, 3930 S. 19th St., Lincoln. Graveside services: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, Ogallala Cemetery. Visitation, Ogallala: 9-11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 30, Draucker Funeral Home Chapel.
Neel, Helen Louise, 98 — 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 11, Presbyterian Church, Gothenburg. Burial: Peckham Cemetery. Blase-Strauser Funeral Home, Gothenburg, is in charge of arrangements.
Sikorski, Dan, 80 — Meet and greet for friends and family: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 4, Aspen Cremation Service, Lincoln.
