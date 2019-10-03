Dailey, Leslie Erin, 38 — 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Burial: North Platte Cemetery. Another celebration will take place, for all of Leslie’s Mosaic friends, at the Chapel on the Bethphage campus in Axtell at a later date.
Dahlke, Vodis, 93 — 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, Apfel Funeral Home, Grand Island. Burial: Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, Apfel Funeral Home.
Eastman, Jerry Wayne, 81 — 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 4, New Hope Church. Register book: 9 a.m.-7 p.m., with family from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 3, Draucker Funeral Home Chapel.
Fisher, Rick J. — 10 a.m. Saturday Oct. 19, Grace United Methodist Church, Cheyenne. Graveside service: Lakeview Cemetery, Cheyenne. Reception: to follow, Grace United Methodist Church. Wiederspahn-Radomsky Funeral Home, Cheyenne, is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Hanneman, Robert L., 88 — 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Hayes, Violet E., 76 — 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, Berryman Funeral Home Chapel. Burial: 2:30 p.m., Adullam Lutheran Cemetery, northeast of Bertrand. Berryman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Hebbert, Pat Douglas, 61 — 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, Ashby Congregational Church. Burial: Ashby Cemetery. Draucker Funeral Home, Ogallala, is in charge of arrangements.
Hickenbottom, Pamela Jo, 57 — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, Brookstone View, Broken Bow. Private burial: Ansley Cemetery. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Jacobs, Donald Dee Sr., 82 — 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, St. Patrick Catholic Church. Christian wake services: 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Visitation: noon-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Keiser, Donna Miriam, 88 — 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, American Lutheran Church. Burial: American Lutheran Cemetery, Gothenburg. Visitation: 1-7 p.m., with family 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 3, Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg.
Kelley, Charles R., 86 — 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, First Christian Church. Burial: Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Visitation: noon-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Meyen, Harry E., 83 — 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, First Baptist Church, North Platte. Visitation: 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, First Baptist Church, North Platte.
Newton, Joann G., 84 — 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, Calvary Assembly of God Church, Lexington. Inurnment: 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.
Richardson, Robert L. “Rob,” 71 — 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Memorial book: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.
Vieyra, Richard “Rick” R., 80 — 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, St. Patrick Catholic Church. Burial: North Platte Cemetery.
Wallin, Edward Lee, 75 — 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Inurnment: 11:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Register book: noon-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
