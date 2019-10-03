Dailey, Leslie Erin, 38 — 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Burial: North Platte Cemetery. Another celebration will take place, for all of Leslie’s Mosaic friends, at the Chapel on the Bethphage campus in Axtell at a later date.

Dahlke, Vodis, 93 — 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, Apfel Funeral Home, Grand Island. Burial: Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, Apfel Funeral Home.

Eastman, Jerry Wayne, 81 — 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 4, New Hope Church. Register book: 9 a.m.-7 p.m., with family from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 3, Draucker Funeral Home Chapel.

Fisher, Rick J. — 10 a.m. Saturday Oct. 19, Grace United Methodist Church, Cheyenne. Graveside service: Lakeview Cemetery, Cheyenne. Reception: to follow, Grace United Methodist Church. Wiederspahn-Radomsky Funeral Home, Cheyenne, is in charge of funeral arrangements.

Hanneman, Robert L., 88 — 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Hayes, Violet E., 76 — 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, Berryman Funeral Home Chapel. Burial: 2:30 p.m., Adullam Lutheran Cemetery, northeast of Bertrand. Berryman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Hebbert, Pat Douglas, 61 — 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, Ashby Congregational Church. Burial: Ashby Cemetery. Draucker Funeral Home, Ogallala, is in charge of arrangements.

Hickenbottom, Pamela Jo, 57 — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, Brookstone View, Broken Bow. Private burial: Ansley Cemetery. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Jacobs, Donald Dee Sr., 82 — 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, St. Patrick Catholic Church. Christian wake services: 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Visitation: noon-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.

Keiser, Donna Miriam, 88 — 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, American Lutheran Church. Burial: American Lutheran Cemetery, Gothenburg. Visitation: 1-7 p.m., with family 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 3, Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg.

Kelley, Charles R., 86 — 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, First Christian Church. Burial: Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Visitation: noon-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.

Meyen, Harry E., 83 — 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, First Baptist Church, North Platte. Visitation: 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, First Baptist Church, North Platte.

Newton, Joann G., 84 — 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, Calvary Assembly of God Church, Lexington. Inurnment: 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.

Richardson, Robert L. “Rob,” 71 — 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Memorial book: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.

Vieyra, Richard “Rick” R., 80 — 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, St. Patrick Catholic Church. Burial: North Platte Cemetery.

Wallin, Edward Lee, 75 — 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Inurnment: 11:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Register book: noon-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.

Get the top daily Headlines from the North Platte Telegraph

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.