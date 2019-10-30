Anderson, Durl Floyd, 94 — 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, Brady Community Bible Church. Burial: to follow, St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Cozad. Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg, is in charge of arrangements.
Diehl, Edith “DeDe” Helen, 87 — 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, Evangelical Free Church, Gothenburg. Burial: Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg, is in charge of arrangements.
Geisert, Rose Mary (Castner), 86 — Graveside services: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, Ogallala Cemetery. Visitation, Ogallala: 9-11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 30, Draucker Funeral Home Chapel.
Hansen, Lorna M., 90 — 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 2, Draucker Funeral Home Chapel, Ogallala. Graveside service: noon Saturday, Nov. 2, Arthur Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m.-6 p.m., with family 4-6 p.m., Friday, Nov. 1, Draucker Funeral Home Chapel.
Hansen, Thorval, 82 — 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church. Burial: Brady Cemetery. Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg, is in charge of arrangements.
Michael, Turzah A. Knotwell Hendricks, 90 — 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, Grant United Methodist Church. Burial: Grant Fairview Cemetery. Bullock-Long Funeral Home, Grant, is in charge of arrangements.
Neel, Helen Louise, 98 — 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 11, Presbyterian Church, Gothenburg. Burial: Peckham Cemetery. Blase-Strauser Funeral Home, Gothenburg, is in charge of arrangements.
Potter, P. Stephen, 74 — 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, Senior Center, Gothenburg. Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg, is in charge of arrangements.
Rickertsen, F. Lucile, 92 — 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, First Presbyterian Church. Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg, is in charge of arrangements.
Sikorski, Dan, 80 — Meet and greet for friends and family: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, Aspen Cremation Service, Lincoln.
