Benham, Arleta Rae (Reynolds), 91 — Graveside services: 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, McCain Cemetery, Stapleton. Reception to follow.

Fisher, Rick J. — 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, Grace United Methodist Church, Cheyenne. Graveside service: Lakeview Cemetery, Cheyenne. Reception: to follow, Grace United Methodist Church. Wiederspahn-Radomsky Funeral Home, Cheyenne, is in charge of funeral arrangements.

Jantzen, Frank E., 102 — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, New Life Fellowship. Burial: Madrid Cemetery. Bullock-Long Funeral Home, Grant, is in charge of arrangements.

Rakowsky, Eunice E., 85 — 10 a.m. MT Thursday, Oct. 17, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Ogallala. Burial: 2 p.m. CT Thursday, Oct. 17, Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation: 9 a.m.-6 p.m., with family 4-6 p.m. MT, Wednesday, Oct. 16, Draucker Funeral Home chapel.

