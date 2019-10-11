Cheek, Brandon, 16 — Graveside services: 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, Sacred Heart Cemetery, Crete, with reception to follow at Blue River Lodge. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Cohagan, Darla DeAnne, 65 — 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, First United Methodist Church, North Platte. Committal service: 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.

Fisher, Rick J. — 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, Grace United Methodist Church, Cheyenne. Graveside service: Lakeview Cemetery, Cheyenne. Reception: to follow, Grace United Methodist Church. Wiederspahn-Radomsky Funeral Home, Cheyenne, is in charge of funeral arrangements.

Gschwind, Francis G., 95 — 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, United Methodist Church, Callaway. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery, Callaway. Arnold Funeral Home/Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Jeffers, Rexford Lee “Si,” 93 — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Colleen Larsen’s home, 3623 Sugarberry Road. Inurnment: later date, Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.

Lovelace, Barry Owen, 55 — 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, Kolden Funeral Home, Le Sueur, Minnesota. Burial: Mound Cemetery, Le Sueur. Visitation: 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, Kolden Funeral Home.

Miller, Dwight “Red,” 76 — 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, Wallace Morningview Cemetery. Bullock-Long Funeral Home, Grant, is in charge of arrangements.

Smith, Bonita “Bonnie,” 95 — 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, Lincoln Berean Church. Burial: 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, Wyuka Cemetery, Lincoln. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, Lincoln, is in charge of arrangements.

Vieyra, Richard “Rick” R., 80 — 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, St. Patrick Catholic Church. Burial: North Platte Cemetery.

Get the top daily Headlines from the North Platte Telegraph

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.