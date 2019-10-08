Fisher, Rick J. — 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, Grace United Methodist Church, Cheyenne. Graveside service: Lakeview Cemetery, Cheyenne. Reception: to follow, Grace United Methodist Church. Wiederspahn-Radomsky Funeral Home, Cheyenne, is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Jacobs, Donald Dee Sr., 82 — 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, St. Patrick Catholic Church. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Landes, Veronica V., 78 — 10 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 8, New Hope Church. Burial: Ogallala Cemetery. Draucker Funeral Home Chapel, Ogallala, is in charge of arrangements.
Nordstrom, John Erland, 82 — 2 p.m, Wednesday, Oct. 9, St. Andrew United Methodist Church, 9203 S. University Blvd., Highlands Ranch, Colorado. Reception to follow. Horan & McConaty Funeral Home, Centennial, Colorado, is in charge of arrangements.
Smith, Bonita “Bonnie,” 95 — 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, Lincoln Berean Church. Burial: 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, Wyuka Cemetery, Lincoln. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, Lincoln, is in charge of arrangements.
Vieyra, Richard “Rick” R., 80 — 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, St. Patrick Catholic Church. Burial: North Platte Cemetery.
