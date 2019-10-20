Benham, Arleta Rae (Reynolds), 91 — Graveside services: 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, McCain Cemetery, Stapleton. Reception to follow.
Savage, Frankie Lee, 61 — 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Memorial book: prior to service, Odean Colonial Chapel.
Swisher, Lennard N., 92 — 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, Open Bible Church, Dunning. Burial: Purdum Cemetery. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Zoerb, Doris P., 100 — 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, Berean Bible Church City Campus, Broken Bow. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery, Callaway. Visitation: 3-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, Berean Bible Church City Campus. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
