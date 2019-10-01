Dahlke, Vodis, 93 — 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, Apfel Funeral Home, Grand Island. Burial: Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, Apfel Funeral Home.
Garcia, Susan F., 64 — 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, United Church of Sumner, East Campus. Burial: Old Glade Presbyterian Cemetery, Glade Springs, Virginia. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.
Newton, Joann G., 84 — 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, Calvary Assembly of God Church, Lexington. Inurnment: 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.
Pedersen, Paul Conley, 89 — 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, St. John Lutheran Church, Cozad. Burial: to follow, Cozad Cemetery. Berryman Funeral Home, Cozad, is in charge of arrangements.
Roberts, Barbara Berry, 89 — 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, First Presbyterian Church, Lexington. Private burial: Greenwood Cemetery prior to the service. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.
Vieyra, Richard “Rick” R., 80 — 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, St. Patrick Catholic Church. Burial: North Platte Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.