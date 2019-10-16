Benham, Arleta Rae (Reynolds), 91 — Graveside services: 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, McCain Cemetery, Stapleton. Reception to follow.

Helgoth, Martha, 93 — 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, St. Mary Catholic Church, David City. Burial: St. Mary Catholic Cemetery.

Fisher, Rick J. — 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, Grace United Methodist Church, Cheyenne. Graveside service: Lakeview Cemetery, Cheyenne. Reception: to follow, Grace United Methodist Church. Wiederspahn-Radomsky Funeral Home, Cheyenne, is in charge of funeral arrangements.

Jantzen, Frank E., 102 — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, New Life Fellowship. Burial: Madrid Cemetery. Bullock-Long Funeral Home, Grant, is in charge of arrangements.

Lehmkuhl, Rebecca Noelle, 38 — 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, Evangelical Free Church, Gothenburg. Burial: Grandview Cemetery, Willow Island. Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg, is in charge of arangements.

Morris, Bradley E., 78 — 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, American Lutheran Church. Burial: Cozad Cemetery. Visitation: 1-8 p.m., with family 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 17, Berryman Funeral Home.

Parsons, Lillian Evelyn, 92 — 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, Berryman Funeral Home Chapel. Memorial book: 10 a.m.-7 p.m., with family 5-7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 18, Berryman Funeral Home.

Rakowsky, Eunice E., 85 — 10 a.m. MT Thursday, Oct. 17, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Ogallala. Burial: 2 p.m. CT Thursday, Oct. 17, Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation: 9 a.m.-6 p.m., with family 4-6 p.m. MT, Wednesday, Oct. 16, Draucker Funeral Home chapel.

Reimers, Jean Marie, 76 — 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, St. Mary Cathedral, Grand Island. Burial: to follow, Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Grand Island. Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Swisher, Lennard N., 92 — 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, Open Bible Church, Dunning. Burial: Purdum Cemetery. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Twidwell, Larry Otis, 77 — 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, First Baptist Church. Burial: 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, Loup Valley Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.

Wing, Barbara Ann (Linn), 54 — 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, Grace Community Bible Church. Barb wants everyone to wear bright colors. Burial: Garfield Table Cemetery. Memorial book: with family, 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, Carpenter Memorial Chapel.

