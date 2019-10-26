Daugherty, Linda Sue, 70 — 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Memorial book: prior to the service, Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.
Galaviz, Manuel “Manny,” 80 — 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, Berryman Funeral Home Chapel. Burial: late date, Ogallala Cemetery.
Heffner, Ronald Earl, 78 — 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Burial: to follow, Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Memorial book: day of the service, Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.
Kedrowski, David C., 76 — 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, First Congregational Church, Grant. Interment of cremains: Fairview Cemetery, with military honors. Bullock-Long Funeral Home, Grant, is in charge of arrangements.
Kloepping, Evangeline “Van,” 97 — 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, Calvary Assembly Of God Church, Lexington. Burial: Greenwood Cemetery, Lexington. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.
Neel, Helen Louise, 98 — 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 11, Presbyterian Church, Gothenburg. Burial: Peckham Cemetery. Blase-Strauser Funeral Home, Gothenburg, is in charge of arrangements.
Roberts, Maude, 94 — 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, United Methodist Church, Ansley. Burial: Ansley Cemetery. Govier Brothers Mortuary, Broken Bow, is in charge of arrangements.
