Akerson, Dempsey Jennings, 7 weeks old — 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, First Lutheran Church, Kearney. O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Fisher, Ramona M., 88 — 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, First Baptist Church. Burial: North Platte Cemetery. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Galaviz, Manuel “Manny,” 80 — 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, Berryman Funeral Home Chapel. Burial: late date, Ogallala Cemetery.
Geisert, Rose Mary (Castner), 86 — 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, St. Mark Lutheran Church, 3930 S. 19th St., Lincoln. Graveside services: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, Ogallala Cemetery. Visitation, Lincoln: noon-9 p.m., with family 6-8 p.m., Monday, Oct. 28, Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home. Visitation, Ogallala: 9-11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 30, Draucker Funeral Home Chapel.
Heffner, Ronald Earl, 78 — 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Burial: to follow, Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Memorial book: day of the service, Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.
Neel, Helen Louise, 98 — 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 11, Presbyterian Church, Gothenburg. Burial: Peckham Cemetery. Blase-Strauser Funeral Home, Gothenburg, is in charge of arrangements.
Olson, Elaine, 81 — 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, United Methodist Church, Broken Bow. Burial: Merna Cemetery. Visitation: 1-5:30 p.m., with family 4 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 27, Govier Brothers Mortuary.
Sikorski, Dan, 80 — Meet and greet for friends and family: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 4, Aspen Cremation Service, Lincoln.
