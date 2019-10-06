Fisher, Rick J. — 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, Grace United Methodist Church, Cheyenne. Graveside service: Lakeview Cemetery, Cheyenne. Reception: to follow, Grace United Methodist Church. Wiederspahn-Radomsky Funeral Home, Cheyenne, is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Jacobs, Donald Dee Sr., 82 — 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, St. Patrick Catholic Church. Christian wake services: 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Visitation: noon-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Jezbera, Joseph, 72 — 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, Berean Bible Church City Campus, Broken Bow. Burial: Broken Bow Township Cemetery. Visitation: 1-6 p.m., with family 4-6 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 6, Govier Brothers Mortuary, Broken Bow.
Kelley, Charles R., 86 — 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, First Christian Church. Burial: Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Visitation: noon-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Landes, Veronica V., 78 — 10 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 8, New Hope Church. Burial: Ogallala Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday, Oct. 7, Draucker Funeral Home Chapel, Ogallala.
Lawyer, Garry W., 72 — 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, Zion Lutheran Church, Grant. Burial: Brule Cemetery. Visitation: noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, Bullock-Long Funeral Home, Grant.
Peterson, Zella Mae, 83 — 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, Riverview Cemetery, south of Sutherland. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
Szwanek, Frank, 95 — 10:30 a.m. MT Monday, Oct. 7, St. Mary Catholic Church, Mullen. Burial: Cedarview Cemetery. Visitation: 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, Mullen Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, St. Mary Catholic Church.
Vieyra, Richard “Rick” R., 80 — 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, St. Patrick Catholic Church. Burial: North Platte Cemetery.
Wallin, Edward Lee, 75 — 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Inurnment: 11:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Register book: noon-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.