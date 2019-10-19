Benham, Arleta Rae (Reynolds), 91 — Graveside services: 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, McCain Cemetery, Stapleton. Reception to follow.
Black, Shannon Marie, 49 — 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, Prairie Hills Funeral Home, Ogallala.
Fisher, Rick J. — 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, Grace United Methodist Church, Cheyenne. Graveside service: Lakeview Cemetery, Cheyenne. Reception: to follow, Grace United Methodist Church. Wiederspahn-Radomsky Funeral Home, Cheyenne, is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Jantzen, Frank E., 102 — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, New Life Fellowship. Burial: Madrid Cemetery. Bullock-Long Funeral Home, Grant, is in charge of arrangements.
Lehmkuhl, Rebecca Noelle, 38 — 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, Evangelical Free Church, Gothenburg. Burial: Grandview Cemetery, Willow Island. Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg, is in charge of arangements.
Parsons, Lillian Evelyn, 92 — 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, Berryman Funeral Home Chapel.
Swisher, Lennard N., 92 — 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, Open Bible Church, Dunning. Burial: Purdum Cemetery. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Torres, Evangeline “Angie” B., 78 — 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, Emmanuel Baptist Church in Sterling. Burial: Riverside Cemetery. Tennant Funeral Home, Sterling, Colorado, is in charge of arrangements.
