Fairweather, Tina Marie, 59, of North Platte, died Sept. 28, 2019, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Johnson, Jennifer, 57, of Sutherland, died Sept. 29, 2019, at the Sutherland Care Center. Cremation was chosen. Services will be at a later date.
Landes, Veronica V., 78, of Arthur, died Oct. 1, 2019, at Aurora Medicial Center, Aurora, Colorado. Services will be at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the New Hope Church with Bobby Brueggeman officiating. Burial will be at the Ogallala Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday, Oct. 7, at Draucker Funeral Home Chapel, Ogallala. A memorial has been established. Services will be livestreamed and online condolences may be shared at drauckerfuneralhome.com. Draucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Sarr, Peggy J. Nichols, 77, of Elwood, died Sept. 30, 2019, in Franklin. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Lexington, with Pastor Bill Ohlmann officiating. Burial will be at a later in Greenwood Cemetery at Lexington. Memorials are suggested to Elwood Volunteer Fire Department. Online condolences may be shared at reynoldslovefuneralhome.com. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.
Shannon, Melanie, 56, of Kearney, formerly of North Platte, died Sept. 28, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. Private services will be at a later date. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Titus, the Rev. Fred David, 77, of Sioux City, Iowa, died Sept. 30, 2019, at a local care facility. Services will be at a later date.
