Fisher, Rick J. — 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, Grace United Methodist Church, Cheyenne. Graveside service: Lakeview Cemetery, Cheyenne. Reception: to follow, Grace United Methodist Church. Wiederspahn-Radomsky Funeral Home, Cheyenne, is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Jeffers, Rexford Lee “Si,” 93 — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Colleen Larsen’s home, 3623 Sugarberry Road. Inurnment: later date, Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
Koch, Wanda L., 85 — 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, American Lutheran Church. Burial: Eustis East Cemetery. Visitation: 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, Berryman Funeral Home.
Lovelace, Barry Owen, 55 — 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, Kolden Funeral Home, Le Sueur, Minnesota. Burial: Mound Cemetery, Le Sueur. Visitation: 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, Kolden Funeral Home.
Miller, Dwight “Red,” 76 — 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, Wallace Morningview Cemetery. Bullock-Long Funeral Home, Grant, is in charge of arrangements.
Vieyra, Richard “Rick” R., 80 — 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, St. Patrick Catholic Church. Burial: North Platte Cemetery.
Wescoat, David, 62 — 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington. Burial: Greenwood Cemetery, Lexington. Visitation: 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, Reynolds-Love Funeral Home.
