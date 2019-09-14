Boe, William Dennis, 64 — 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Bell, Dorothy Jean (Weitzell), 88 — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, Sheridan Methodist Church, Sheridan, Iowa. Burial: 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 21, Oakland Mills Cemetery, near Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.
Brandvold, Marilyn Wells, 84 — 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of local arrangements.
Dorsey, Vicki D. Bayne Fox, 61 — Burial: 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 14, Lee Park Cemetery, Arcadia. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Downey, Patrick, 54 — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, St. Anselm Catholic Church, Anselmo. Burial: Dale Catholic Cemetery. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Dunn, Joseph E., III, 73 — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, Arnold Cemetery. Lunch, sharing memories: following service, Arnold Community Center. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements,
Kast, Loretta Margaret, 83 — 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, Lexington Christian Church. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.
Parsons, Lillian Evelyn, 92 — 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, Berryman Funeral Home Chapel. Memorial book: 10 a.m.-7 p.m., with family 5-7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 18, Berryman Funeral Home.
Shalla, Wendell, 76 — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, Grant United Methodist Church. Burial: Grant Fairview Cemetery. Bullock-Long Funeral Home, Grant, is in charge of arrangements.
VanderWey, Clint, 39, and son, Jedediah VanderWey, 16 — Monday, Sept. 16, United Methodist Church, Valentine. Burial: Mount Hope Cemetery, Valentine. Reception: To follow, Cherry County Fairgrounds. Visitation: 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 15, Holmes Funeral Home, Valentine.
Wells, Gertrude “Fern,” 91 — 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, Berryman Funeral Home Chapel.
White, Gary A., 72 — 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Burial: Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell.
Yocam, Tiana, 27 — 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, Arthur County School Gymnasium. Private family burial: Later date. Prairie Hills Funeral Home, Ogallala, is in charge of arrangements.
Zwelling, Ronald E., 89 — Graveside memorial service, burial: Friday, Sept. 20, Fort McPherson Cemetery, near Maxwell. Ryan Mortuary, Salina, is in charge of arrangements.
