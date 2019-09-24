Adams, Catherine M., 89 — 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington. Burial: Greenwood Cemetery, Lexington. Visitation: one hour prior to services Tuesday, Sept. 24, Reynolds Love Funeral Home.
Carter, Lawrence “Larry” Jr., 66 — 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, North Platte. Moore Funeral Home, Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is in charge of arrangements.
Dahlke, Vodis, 93 — 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, Apfel Funeral Home, Grand Island. Burial: Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, Apfel Funeral Home.
Mayers, Phoenix Edward, 3 months and 24 days, son of Martina Mayers and Dusty Gautier — 2:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, First Baptist Church, Gothenburg.
Peck, Loretta, 71 — Register book: 1-7 p.m., with family 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 24, Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg.
Schirmer, John Edward, 81 — 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Burial: Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation: 9 a.m.-7 p.m., with family 4-6 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 26, Odean Colonial Chapel.
Schmidt, Eloise M., 75 — 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, St. John Lutheran Church, Brule. Burial: Brule Cemetery. Draucker Funeral Home Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.