Commins, Michael D., 69 — 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, Buffalo Grove Presbyterian Church, Lexington. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.

Dahlke, Vodis, 93 — 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, Apfel Funeral Home, Grand Island. Burial: Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, Apfel Funeral Home.

Fecht, Zane, 32 — 2:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, First United Methodist Church. Burial: Gothenburg Cemetery. Visitation: 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg.

Garcia, Susan F., 64 — 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, United Church of Sumner, East Campus. Burial: Old Glade Presbyterian Cemetery, Glade Springs, Virginia. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.

Hodges, Mary L., 92 — 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, Fellowship Hall, First United Methodist Church, Lexington. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.

Johnson, Doris Jean — Saturday, Oct. 19, venue to be determined in North Platte.

Sawyer, Mabel Marlene, 83 — 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, First Baptist Church. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.

Vedder, Timothy R., 48 — 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell.

Vieyra, Richard “Rick” R., 80 — 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, St. Patrick Catholic Church. Burial: North Platte Cemetery.

