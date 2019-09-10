Dorsey, Vicki D. Bayne Fox, 61 — Burial: 4 p.m., Sept. 14, Lee Park Cemetery, Arcadia. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Holtz, Carol Jeanne, 76 — 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, Carpenter Memorial Chapel. A luncheon to follow: Masonic Temple 1600, West B St. Family visitation: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
Shalla, Wendell, 76 — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, Grant United Methodist Church. Burial: Grant Fairview Cemetery. Visitation: 1-6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, Bullock-Long Funeral Home, Grant.
Yocam, Tiana, 27 — 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, Arthur County School Gymnasium. Private family burial: Later date. Prairie Hills Funeral Home, Ogallala, is in charge of arrangements.
Zwelling, Ronald E., 89 — Graveside memorial service, burial: Sept. 20, Fort McPherson Cemetery, near Maxwell. Ryan Mortuary, Salina, is in charge of arrangements.
Boe, Dennis W., 64, of North Platte, died Sept. 8, 2019, at his home. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
