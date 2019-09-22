Adams, Catherine M., 89 — 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington. Burial: Greenwood Cemetery, Lexington. Visitation: one hour prior to services Tuesday, Sept. 24, Reynolds Love Funeral Home.
Blanchard, Bruce Richard, 80 — 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Burial: 1 p.m., Monday, Sept. 23, Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Carter, Lawrence “Larry” Jr., 66 — 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, North Platte. Moore Funeral Home, Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is in charge of arrangements.
Dahlke, Vodis, 93 — 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, Apfel Funeral Home, Grand Island. Burial: Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, Apfel Funeral Home.
Hopson, Susan Dee, 70 — 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, Lake Maloney’s CB’s Hideaway, 206 W. North Lake Road. Fishing tournament for grandchildren: 5:30 p.m. Campfire: 7 p.m.
Kraus, Lou, 79 — 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, St. Luke’s Catholic Church, Ogallala. Burial: Grant Fairview Cemetery. Memorial book: 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, Prairie Hills Funeral Home, Ogallala. Rosary, wake service: 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, St. Luke’s Catholic Church.
Mayers, Phoenix Edward, 3 months and 24 days, son of Martina Mayers and Dusty Gautier — 2:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, First Baptist Church, Gothenburg.
Peck, Loretta, 71 — Register book: 1-7 p.m., with family 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 24, Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg.
Schmidt, Eloise M., 75 — 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, St. John Lutheran Church, Brule. Burial: Brule Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, Draucker Funeral Home Chapel.
Sterling, Kay, 82 — 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, United Methodist Church, Broken Bow. Burial: Broken Bow Township Cemetery. Visitation: 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, Govier Brothers Mortuary, Broken Bow.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.