Carter, Lawrence “Larry” Jr., 66 — 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, North Platte. Moore Funeral Home, Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is in charge of arrangements.

Commins, Michael D., 69 — 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, Buffalo Grove Presbyterian Church, Lexington. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.

Dahlke, Vodis, 93 — 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, Apfel Funeral Home, Grand Island. Burial: Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, Apfel Funeral Home.

Fecht, Zane, 32 — 2:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, First United Methodist Church. Burial: Gothenburg Cemetery. Visitation: 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg.

Hodges, Mary L., 92 — 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, Fellowship Hall, First United Methodist Church, Lexington. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.

Mayers, Phoenix Edward, 3 months and 24 days, son of Martina Mayers and Dusty Gautier — 2:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, First Baptist Church, Gothenburg.

Sawyer, Mabel Marlene, 83 — 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, First Baptist Church. Memorial book: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.

Schirmer, John Edward, 81 — 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Burial: Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation: 9 a.m.-7 p.m., with family 4-6 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 26, Odean Colonial Chapel.

Wright, Rita H., 91 — 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, St. James Catholic Church, 1314 Newport St., Denver. Burial: 2 p.m. Friday. Sept. 27, Fort McPherson, near Maxwell. Visitation: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, Horan & McConaty Mortuary, 1091 S. Colorado Boulevard, Denver. Rosary: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, Horan & McConaty Mortuary

