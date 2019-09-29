Dahlke, Vodis, 93 — 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, Apfel Funeral Home, Grand Island. Burial: Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, Apfel Funeral Home.

Fecht, Zane, 32 — 2:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, First United Methodist Church, Gothenburg. Burial: Gothenburg Cemetery. Visitation: 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg.

Garcia, Susan F., 64 — 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, United Church of Sumner, East Campus. Burial: Old Glade Presbyterian Cemetery, Glade Springs, Virginia. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.

Hodges, Mary L., 92 — 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, Fellowship Hall, First United Methodist Church, Lexington. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.

Pedersen, Paul Conley, 89 — 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, St. John Lutheran Church, Cozad. Burial: to follow, Cozad Cemetery. Visitation: 1-8 p.m., with family 5-7 p.m., Monday, Sept. 30, Berryman Funeral Home, Cozad.

Roberts, Barbara Berry, 89 — 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, First Presbyterian Church, Lexington. Private burial: Greenwood Cemetery prior to the service. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.

Vedder, Timothy R., 48 — 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell.

Vieyra, Richard “Rick” R., 80 — 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, St. Patrick Catholic Church. Burial: North Platte Cemetery.

Woodgate, Lolamae, 97 — 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Burial: Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation: 4-8 p.m., with family 4-6 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 29, Carpenter Memorial Chapel.

