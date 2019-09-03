Brownfield, Beverly A., 92 — 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, Cozad United Methodist Church. Memorial book: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, Meadowlark Pointe Assisted Living, Cozad. Berryman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Higgins, Lillian Frances (Gloe) — Celebration of life: 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, First Evangelical Lutheran Church, North Platte. Refreshments to follow.
Higgins, Lynne M., 60 — 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Burial: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, Mount Calvary Cemetery, Salina, Kansas. Rosary: 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Hummel, Kenneth C., 79 — 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, Berryman Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation: noon-2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, Berryman Funeral Home.
Ropers-Keith, Shanquail Jean, 32 — 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Memorial book: prior to the service, Odean Colonial Chapel or online at odeanchapel.com
Roundy, Theron Eugene, 74 — 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 4, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 11288 Roosevelt Ave., Nampa, Idaho. Visitation: 9-10 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 4, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Zeyer Funeral Chapel, Nampa, is in charge of arrangements.
Sellers, Bruce L., 63 — 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Burial: Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Visitation: prior to services Tuesday, Sept. 3.
Urban, Lanna L. Devine, 54 — 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, Church of Christ on Newell. Private family burial: Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Memorial book: 1-8 p.m., with family 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 4, Berryman Funeral Home.
Zwelling, Ronald E., 89 — Graveside memorial service, burial: Sept. 20, Fort McPherson Cemetery, near Maxwell. Ryan Mortuary, Salina, is in charge of arrangements.
