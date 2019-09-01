Brestel, Darla, 77 — 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 2, Grace Point Church, Ogallala. Burial: Hemingford Cemetery. Prairie Hills Funeral Home, Ogallala, is in charge of arrangements.
Brownfield, Beverly A., 92 — 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, Cozad United Methodist Church. Memorial book: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, Meadowlark Pointe Assisted Living, Cozad. Berryman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Higgins, Lillian Frances (Gloe) — Celebration of life: 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, First Evangelical Lutheran Church, North Platte. Refreshments to follow.
Hummel, Kenneth C., 79 — 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, Berryman Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation: noon-2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, Berryman Funeral Home.
Ropers-Keith, Shanquail Jean, 32 — 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Memorial book: prior to the service, Odean Colonial Chapel or online at odeanchapel.com
Roundy, Theron Eugene, 74 — 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 4, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 11288 Roosevelt Ave., Nampa, Idaho. Visitation: 9-10 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 4, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Zeyer Funeral Chapel, Nampa, is in charge of arrangements.
Zwelling, Ronald E., 89 — Graveside memorial service, burial: Sept. 20, Fort McPherson Cemetery, near Maxwell. Ryan Mortuary, Salina, is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.