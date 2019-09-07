Higgins, Lillian Frances (Gloe) — Celebration of life: 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, First Evangelical Lutheran Church, North Platte. Refreshments to follow.
Higgins, Lynne M., 60 — Burial: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, Mount Calvary Cemetery, Salina, Kansas. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Tunnell, Kurtis A., 58 — Celebration of life: 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, Cornerstone Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Stapleton. Burial: McCain Cemetery, Stapleton. Private family visitation and reception: 10 a.m. to service time, Saturday, Sept. 7, Cornerstone Evangelical Presbyterian Church. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.
Zwelling, Ronald E., 89 — Graveside memorial service, burial: Sept. 20, Fort McPherson Cemetery, near Maxwell. Ryan Mortuary, Salina, is in charge of arrangements.
