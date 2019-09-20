Allen, Georgia M., 83 — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, Eustis United Methodist Church. Burial: to follow, East Cemetery. Visitation with family: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, Eustis United Methodist Church. Berryman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Bell, Dorothy Jean (Weitzell), 88 — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, Sheridan Methodist Church, Sheridan, Iowa. Burial: 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 21, Oakland Mills Cemetery, near Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.
Blanchard, Bruce Richard, 80 — 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Burial: 1 p.m., Monday, Sept. 23, Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Register book: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday, Sept. 20, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Cullen, Margaret “Peg,” 86 — 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, St. Patrick Catholic Church. Burial: Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Dunn, Joseph E., III, 73 — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, Arnold Cemetery. Lunch, sharing memories: following service, Arnold Community Center. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements,
Fulcher, William C. , 77 — 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, Sutherland High School. Visitation: noon-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, Adams and Swanson Funeral Home.
Harkness, Shirley Nadene (Boisen), 99 — 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, Cozad United Methodist Church. Burial: to follow Cozad Cemetery. Berryman Funeral Home, Cozad, is in charge of arrangements.
Heath, H. Nadine, 89 — 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, First Baptist Church. Burial: Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Henderson, Ruth Elaine, 84 — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, North Platte Berean Church. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery, Callaway. Visitation: 1-8 p.m., with family 5-7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 20, Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
Hopson, Susan Dee, 70 — 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, Lake Maloney’s CB’s Hideaway, 206 W. North Lake Road. Fishing tournament for grandchildren: 5:30 p.m. Campfire: 7 p.m.
Peck, Loretta, 71 — Register book: 1-7 p.m., with family 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 24, Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg.
Roeder, Delmar Dean, 77 — 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, Lexington Christian Church. Burial: Fairview Cemetery, near Cozad. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington.
Sanburn, Jane, 75 — 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, Lenox United Methodist Church. Visitation: 3-7 p.m., with family 5-7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 20, Ritchie Funeral Home, Lenox. Burial: West Fairview Cemetery, Lenox.
Zwelling, Ronald E., 89 — Graveside memorial service, burial: Friday, Sept. 20, Fort McPherson Cemetery, near Maxwell. Ryan Mortuary, Salina, Kansas, is in charge of arrangements.
