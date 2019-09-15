Bell, Dorothy Jean (Weitzell), 88 — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, Sheridan Methodist Church, Sheridan, Iowa. Burial: 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 21, Oakland Mills Cemetery, near Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.
Cullen, Margaret “Peg,” 86 — 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, St. Patrick Catholic Church. Burial: Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Christian wake services: 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Visitation: noon-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Dunn, Joseph E., III, 73 — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, Arnold Cemetery. Lunch, sharing memories: following service, Arnold Community Center. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements,
Fulcher, William C. , 77 — 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, Sutherland High School. Visitation: noon-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, Adams and Swanson Funeral Home.
Kast, Loretta Margaret, 83 — 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, Lexington Christian Church. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.
Parsons, Lillian Evelyn, 92 — 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, Berryman Funeral Home Chapel. Memorial book: 10 a.m.-7 p.m., with family 5-7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 18, Berryman Funeral Home.
VanderWey, Clint, 39, and son, Jedediah VanderWey, 16 — Monday, Sept. 16, United Methodist Church, Valentine. Burial: Mount Hope Cemetery, Valentine. Reception: To follow, Cherry County Fairgrounds. Visitation: 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 15, Holmes Funeral Home, Valentine.
White, Gary A., 72 — 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Burial: Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell.
Yocam, Tiana, 27 — 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, Arthur County School Gymnasium. Private family burial: Later date. Prairie Hills Funeral Home, Ogallala, is in charge of arrangements.
Zwelling, Ronald E., 89 — Graveside memorial service, burial: Friday, Sept. 20, Fort McPherson Cemetery, near Maxwell. Ryan Mortuary, Salina, is in charge of arrangements.
