Freeburg, Juel Marie, 84 — 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, Bethel Evangelical Free Church. Burial: Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
Higgins, Lillian Frances (Gloe) — Celebration of life: 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, First Evangelical Lutheran Church, North Platte. Refreshments to follow.
Higgins, Lynne M., 60 — 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Burial: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, Mount Calvary Cemetery, Salina, Kansas. Rosary: 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Jackson, Lennes Lee (McGaw), 90 — Burial: 2 p.m., Friday, Sept. 6, Paxton Cemetery. Draucker Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.
Tunnell, Kurtis A., 58 — Celebration of life: 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, Cornerstone Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Stapleton. Burial: McCain Cemetery, Stapleton. Visitation: 10 a.m. to service time, Cornerstone Evangelical Presbyterian Church. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.
Urban, Lanna L. Devine, 54 — 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, Church of Christ on Newell. Private family burial: Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Berryman Funeral Home, Cozad, is in charge of arrangements.
Zwelling, Ronald E., 89 — Graveside memorial service, burial: Sept. 20, Fort McPherson Cemetery, near Maxwell. Ryan Mortuary, Salina, is in charge of arrangements.
Wegener, Rita V., 82 — 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, St. Ann Catholic Church, Lexington. Burial: St. Ann Catholic Cemetery, Lexington.
