Bell, Dorothy Jean (Weitzell), 88 — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, Sheridan Methodist Church, Sheridan, Iowa. Burial: 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 21, Oakland Mills Cemetery, near Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.
Brandvold, Marilyn Wells, 84 — 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of local arrangements.
Dorsey, Vicki D. Bayne Fox, 61 — Burial: 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 14, Lee Park Cemetery, Arcadia. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Downey, Patrick, 54 — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, St. Anselm Catholic Church, Anselmo. Burial: Dale Catholic Cemetery. Visitation: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, Govier Brothers Mortuary, Broken Bow; 5-7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 13, St. Anselm Catholic Church. Rosary: 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, St. Anselm Catholic Church.
Dunn, Joseph E., III, 73 — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, Arnold Cemetery. Lunch, sharing memories: following service, Arnold Community Center. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements,
Holtz, Carol Jeanne, 76 — 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, Carpenter Memorial Chapel. A luncheon to follow: Masonic Temple 1600, West B St.
Kast, Loretta Margaret, 83 — 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, Lexington Christian Church. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.
Shalla, Wendell, 76 — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, Grant United Methodist Church. Burial: Grant Fairview Cemetery. Bullock-Long Funeral Home, Grant, is in charge of arrangements.
Yocam, Tiana, 27 — 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, Arthur County School Gymnasium. Private family burial: Later date. Prairie Hills Funeral Home, Ogallala, is in charge of arrangements.
Zwelling, Ronald E., 89 — Graveside memorial service, burial: Friday, Sept. 20, Fort McPherson Cemetery, near Maxwell. Ryan Mortuary, Salina, is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.