Allen, Georgia M., 83 — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, Eustis United Methodist Church. Burial: to follow, East Cemetery. Berryman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Bell, Dorothy Jean (Weitzell), 88 — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, Sheridan Methodist Church, Sheridan, Iowa. Burial: 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 21, Oakland Mills Cemetery, near Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.
Blanchard, Bruce Richard, 80 — 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Burial: 1 p.m., Monday, Sept. 23, Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Bourn, Kathryn Ann “Katie”, 93 — 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, St. Ann Catholic Church, Lexington. Burial: Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.
Carter, Lawrence “Larry” Jr., 66 — 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, North Platte. Moore Funeral Home, Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is in charge of arrangements.
Dunn, Joseph E., III, 73 — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, Arnold Cemetery. Lunch, sharing memories: following service, Arnold Community Center. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements,
Fulcher, William C. , 77 — 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, Sutherland High School. Adams and Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Harshbarger, William “Bill” R., 58 — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, Eddyville Community Center. Burial: Oconto Cemetery. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Henderson, Ruth Elaine, 84 — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, North Platte Berean Church. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery, Callaway. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Hopson, Susan Dee, 70 — 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, Lake Maloney’s CB’s Hideaway, 206 W. North Lake Road. Fishing tournament for grandchildren: 5:30 p.m. Campfire: 7 p.m.
Kraus, Lou, 79 — 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, St. Luke’s Catholic Church, Ogallala. Burial: Grant Fairview Cemetery. Memorial book: 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, Prairie Hills Funeral Home, Ogallala. Rosary, wake service: 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, St. Luke’s Catholic Church.
Nelson, Patricia Ann, 83 — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, Berean Bible City Campus Church, Broken Bow. Burial: Broken Bow Township Cemetery. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Peck, Loretta, 71 — Register book: 1-7 p.m., with family 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 24, Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg.
Sanburn, Jane, 75 — 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, Lenox United Methodist Church. Burial: West Fairview Cemetery, Lenox. Ritchie Funeral Home, Lenox, is in charge of arrangements.
