Higgins, Lillian Frances (Gloe) — Celebration of life: 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, First Evangelical Lutheran Church, North Platte. Refreshments to follow.
Higgins, Lynne M., 60 — Burial: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, Mount Calvary Cemetery, Salina, Kansas. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Jackson, Lennes Lee (McGaw), 90 — Burial: 2 p.m., Friday, Sept. 6, Paxton Cemetery. Draucker Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.
Nelson, Harley M., 79 — 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, Elwood Cemetery. Berryman Funeral Home, Cozad, is in charge of arrangements.
Sellin, H. R. “Dick,” 101 — 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, Trinity Lutheran Church, Lexington. Burial: Greenwood Cemetery, Lexington. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.
Zwelling, Ronald E., 89 — Graveside memorial service, burial: Sept. 20, Fort McPherson Cemetery, near Maxwell. Ryan Mortuary, Salina, is in charge of arrangements.
