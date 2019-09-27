Commins, Michael D., 69 — 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, Buffalo Grove Presbyterian Church, Lexington. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.
Dahlke, Vodis, 93 — 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, Apfel Funeral Home, Grand Island. Burial: Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, Apfel Funeral Home.
Fecht, Arvilla Kay, 71 — 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, Arcadia United Methodist Church. Viewing, visitation: 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, Govier Brothers Mortuary, Broken Bow.
Fecht, Zane, 32 — 2:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, First United Methodist Church. Burial: Gothenburg Cemetery. Visitation: 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg.
Garcia, Susan F., 64 — 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, United Church of Sumner, East Campus. Burial: Old Glade Presbyterian Cemetery, Glade Springs, Virginia. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.
Hodges, Mary L., 92 — 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, Fellowship Hall, First United Methodist Church, Lexington. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.
Johnson, Doris Jean — Saturday, Oct. 19, venue to be determined in North Platte.
Mayers, Phoenix Edward, 3 months and 24 days, son of Martina Mayers and Dusty Gautier — 2:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, First Baptist Church, Gothenburg.
Sawyer, Mabel Marlene, 83 — 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, First Baptist Church. Memorial book: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.
Schirmer, John Edward, 81 — 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Burial: Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation: 9 a.m.-7 p.m., with family 4-6 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 26, Odean Colonial Chapel.
Schwartz, Evelyn Rae, 75 — 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, St. Patrick Catholic Church, North Platte. Burial: Riverview Cemetery near Sutherland. Christian wake service: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, St. Patrick Catholic Church. Visitation: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Vedder, Timothy R., 48 — 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell.
Wright, Rita H., 91 — Burial: 2 p.m. Friday. Sept. 27, Fort McPherson, near Maxwell. Horan & McConaty Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.