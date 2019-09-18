Allen, Georgia M., 83 — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, Eustis United Methodist Church. Burial: to follow, East Cemetery. Visitation with family: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, Eustis United Methodist Church. Berryman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Bell, Dorothy Jean (Weitzell), 88 — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, Sheridan Methodist Church, Sheridan, Iowa. Burial: 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 21, Oakland Mills Cemetery, near Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.
Breece, Evert E., 92 — 11 a.m. CT Wednesday, Sept. 18, Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Prairie Hills Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Cullen, Margaret “Peg,” 86 — 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, St. Patrick Catholic Church. Burial: Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Christian wake services: 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Visitation: noon-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Dunn, Joseph E., III, 73 — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, Arnold Cemetery. Lunch, sharing memories: following service, Arnold Community Center. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements,
Fulcher, William C. , 77 — 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, Sutherland High School. Visitation: noon-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, Adams and Swanson Funeral Home.
Harkness, Shirley Nadene (Boisen), 99 — 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, Cozad United Methodist Church. Burial: to follow Cozad Cemetery. Visitation: 1-7 p.m., with family 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 19, Berryman Funeral Home, Cozad.
Kemper, Wayne, 85 — 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Burial: Miriam Cemetery.
Zwelling, Ronald E., 89 — Graveside memorial service, burial: Friday, Sept. 20, Fort McPherson Cemetery, near Maxwell. Ryan Mortuary, Salina, is in charge of arrangements.
Sanburn, Jane, 75 — 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, Lenox United Methodist Church. Visitation: 3-7 p.m., with family 5-7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 20, Ritchie Funeral Home, Lenox. Burial: West Fairview Cemetery, Lenox.
