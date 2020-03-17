Garcia, Monica Christine

Monica Christine Garcia, of North Platte, left this earth on March 12, 2020, at the age of 18. Monica was born to Yvonne Christine Niess and Sergio Caro Garcia Sr. on Nov. 16, 2001, in Fargo, North Dakota. She grew up in Fargo and Angola, Indiana, where she attended elementary school. Her middle school years were spent in Williston, North Dakota, and then high school in North Platte where she graduated early with the Class of 2020. While in school, Monica worked at local motels and the movie theater. She was extremely smart, artistic, kind hearted and sensitive. Her family was important to her and she loved them. Monica was inspiring and loved everyone she came across. Her smile was infectious. She was a beautiful girl and amazing daughter who will be greatly missed. Monica was preceded in death by her stepdad, Osvaldo Duenas. She is survived by her mom, Yvonne Niess of Loganville, Georgia; dad, Sergio Garcia, Sr. of Mexico; grandparents, John and Linda Niess of North Platte; siblings, Perla Duenas of Loganville, Georgia, Sergio (Lily) Garcia Jr. of North Platte, John Garcia of Elko, Nevada, and Christian (Sydney) Garcia of Fargo, North Dakota; uncle, Mick (Dawn) Niess of Washington; other family and her many friends. Cremation was chosen and there will be no services. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com. The memorial book may be signed at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.