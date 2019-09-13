Gary A. White, 72, of North Platte, passed away Sept. 10, 2019, at Great Plains Health.
Gary was born on Feb. 8, 1947, in Nelson to Richard and Vera (Uden) White.
He proudly served in the United States Army from 1966 to 1968. On Nov. 20, 1971, he married Ellen Coty and raised three children.
Gary was a plumber for over 40 years and ended his career in 2013 as owner of Gary’s Plumbing, holding three master licenses in three states.
He was a member of the Eagles and Moose lodges, where he loved hearing a good joke and was an expert at telling bad ones!
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Audrey White, Robert and Vera Lute; siblings, Virginia Dawes, Arthur White, and an infant brother; and Francis Jacobsen.
Survivors include his wife, Ellen; children, Scott White, Suzanne (Brandon) Silverstein and Stacey White; grandchildren, Erin, Taylor, Ryan and Morgan White, and JJ Patterson; great-granddaughter Aria White; sisters, Bea (Jim) Snodgrass, Betty White; and brother, Larry White.
As a teenager, he lived with the Jacobsens, who became his special family, and is survived by Beverly, Barb, Jim, Franci, and John, their spouses and children.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Army of Angels. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com.
Cremation was chosen. Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. The register book may be signed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
