Gary Jameson, 78, of Tryon, passed away Nov. 10, 2019, at his home after a lengthy illness.
Gary was born in Dodge County at his grandmother’s home to Vernon and Elizabeth (Johnson) Jameson on April 28, 1941.
He graduated from McPherson County High School in 1958, and attended Denver University and Chadron State College for a short time, before returning home and working for various area ranches. In 1961, he joined the Air Force and was honorably discharged in 1965. In November 1967, he and Susan Tucker were married, and to this union three girls were born: Melanie, Angie and Jana.
Gary loved ranching and his favorite time of year was spring with the new calves and new beginnings. He always said, “You be good to the land and it will be good to you.”
He was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Elizabeth Jameson; infant brother, Kenneth; sister, Marie; brother, Terry; brothers-in-law, Robert Morrison and Ira Holton; and in-laws, Pat and Marvin Tucker.
He leaves to mourn his wife of 52 years, Susan; daughters, Melanie (Dan), Angie (Doug) and Jana; seven grandchildren, Ceygan, Saeje, Peyton, and Gentry, Carsyn and Hudsyn, and Greyden; brother, Tom Jameson; sisters, Lois Holton and Sandra Morrison; and special family friend, Pat (Wanda) Simmson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the McPherson County Fire and Ambulance Deptartment. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com.
Cremation was chosen. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at McPherson County High School. Per his request, dress casual; wear your hats and enjoy the celebration of life. The register book may be signed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
