Gene A. Bortner, 94, of McCook, passed away Aug. 16, 2019, at Great Plains Health.
He was born in McCook on June 20, 1925, to William and Dorothy (Traphagan) Bortner.
On June 18, 1949, he was united in marriage to Gernadine Helen Schlegel in Hastings.
She preceded him in death on March 18, 2008.
Gene farmed and ranched on the Bortner Ranch northwest of McCook. When the Red Willow dam was built, Gene and Gernadine moved the majority of their farm and ranch northeast of McCook, near the Box Elder area. Gene loved his family, cattle and the farm. He enjoyed going to cattle sales to visit with friends and neighbors and to keep up on the markets.
Gene was a member of the Elks Lodge, Eagles Club and the Memorial United Methodist Church of McCook.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Gernadine; nephew, Doug Schlegel; and brother-in-law, Darold Schlegel.
Gene is survived by his three sons, Bill (Carrol) Bortner, Robert (Barbara) Bortner and Ben (Ginny) Bortner, all of McCook; 11 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren — Bonnie (Doug) Terry, Justin (wife Kiah and children Kyro and Kaslyn), Coy, Abbee and Quentin; Bret (Bobbi) Bortner, Cash (Megan), Corinne and Caden; Becky (Eric) McIntosh, Max and Cooper; Brenda (Brad) Whitten, Callie, Adelyn and Berkley; Amy (Nick) Brown, Ellie, Austin, Grace, Ashton and Madison; Heath (Jessica) Bortner and Charlie; Luke (Karen) Bortner, Layten, Paige and Charlotte; Lori (Patrick) Harding, Declan, Shanlie, Gannon and Aidan; Jill (Carl) Koenig, Becca, Addison, Lance and Katelyn; Wayne (Lisa) Bortner, Kyler, Riley and Zoey; and Blaine Bortner — sister-in-law, Marjorie Schlegel; two nephews and a niece; and his uncle, Gerald E. (Red) Traphagan.
A memorial has been established.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 20, at Memorial United Methodist Church, McCook, with Pastor Jeff Kelley officiating. Burial will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at the Herrmann-Jones Funeral Chapel, which is in charge of arrangements.
