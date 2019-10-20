Gerald Duane Tuma, 75, passed away Oct. 17, 2019, in North Platte.
He was born Nov. 19, 1943, in Grand Island, the youngest child of Stephen John and Agnes (Zmek) Tuma. His family moved to North Platte when he was 12 years old. Gerald attended school in North Platte, graduating from North Platte High School in 1962. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy and spent his four years aboard the aircraft carrier “Constellation” in the Gulf of Tonkin in Vietnam. He returned to North Platte after his discharge in 1967 and worked for Dutton Lainson Company until he began working for Sixth Street Foods in 1972. He worked there until his retirement in 2001.
Gerald was a longtime member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, serving as president and trustee for many years. He married his wife, Kerry Grover, in 1967 and they raised their family and enjoyed many years together, traveling throughout the United States.
He loved hunting the sandhills for grouse, pheasants and his favorite, the South Dakota turkeys. He was a fan of the Nebraska Cornhuskers football, baseball, volleyball and softball teams.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Richard and Donald.
Gerald is survived by his wife, Kerry; daughter, Lorie Specht of Kansas City, Missouri; son, John (Betsy) Tuma of Colorado Springs, Colorado; granddaughters, Alexis Edwards of North Platte and Allison Tuma of Colorado Springs; grandsons, Corey (Vanessa) Peters of Weatherford, Texas, Landon Peters of North Platte and Nicholas Tuma of Colorado Springs; great-grandson, Tallin Peters; great-granddaughter, Braelynn Peters; father-in-law, Ray Gullion; sisters-in-law, Judy Grover-Jay of North Platte, Rochelle (Paul) Orwig of Waco, Texas, and Michelle (Randy) Tornes of Dallas; brother-in-law, Greg (Tammy) Gullion of Weatherford; many nieces and nephews; and best friends Jim and Marnell Nichols of Ogallalla.
Memorials are suggested to Nebraska Evangelical Lutheran High School in Waco. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 25, at St. Paul Lutheran Church with the Rev. Mark Gefaller officiating. Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 24, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
