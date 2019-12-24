Gerald “Jerry” W. Piontkowski, 58, of North Platte, passed away Dec. 19, 2019, at Great Plains Health.
He was born on June 22, 1961, to Richard and Catherine (Still) Piontkowski.
Jerry graduated from St. Patrick High School in 1979. After graduation, he traveled all over the country working various jobs. He ended up settling in Ogallala and married Mary Dale on June 29, 1993. To this union, three daughters were born, Sandra, Samantha and Catherine.
The family lived in North Platte where Jerry worked at Best Linen (now known as Ideal Linen), North Platte Rec Center, The Telegraph, Kwik Stop in Ogallala and North Platte and Cabelas. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles. Family was the center of his life; he adored his children and especially his grandchildren. He loved fishing and camping and feeding the squirrels and birds.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Catherine Lynn Kwiatkowski; and best friends, Jim Grabowski and Darin Crosier.
Survivors include daughters, Sandra Owens, Samantha (fiancé Randy Cassilas Jr.) Piontkowski and Catherine Piontkowski, all of North Platte; grandchildren, Destiny Piontkowski, Nevaeh Piontkowski, Damien Piontkowski, Noah McEntire, Aubrei Piontkowski and Hellana Ruiz; brothers, Father. Richard Piontkowski Jr. of Ravenna and Thomas Piontkowski of Aurora; sister Carol Hagemann of Waterloo; and numerous other family members and friends.
A memorial has been established. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, with the Rev. Richard Piontkowski officiating. The register book may be signed from 9 a.m to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
