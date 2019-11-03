Geraldine “Gerri” Welden, 70, of North Platte, died unexpectedly Nov. 1, 2019.
Gerri was born Aug. 20, 1949, to Paul Eugene and Eileen Maurine (Sheehan) Cope in North Platte, where she grew up. Gerri attended St. Patrick Catholic School until the 11th grade when she transferred to the public school and went on to graduate with the Class of ’67 from North Platte High School. She then went to work for Northwestern Bell Telephone Co., working there until the phone company moved to Omaha.
On July 5, 1968, Gerri married Lee Maynard Welden at St. Patrick Catholic Church and they made their home in North Platte. The couple had two children, Christine and Joshua, and later raised their grandson, Seth.
Gerri had a keen eye for home improvements and worked with Paul Simonson at “The Decorator” for many years until retiring in 1986. Gerri was a painter, hung wallpaper and did interior decorating; she enjoyed making homes look their best. After retiring, Gerri liked being at home, doing her own projects, decorating for each season, and being a housewife. She also liked to garden and cooked like a chef.
Gerri was a member of the Berean Church. She was a kind person who made time to help others by volunteering and visiting people.
Gerri was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Eileen Cope; and father-in-law, Donald Welden.
She leaves behind her husband, Lee of North Platte; children, Christine (Dan) Butterfield of Cold Creek, Colorado, and Joshua Welden of North Platte; grandkids, Seth (Callie) Welden of Granbury, Texas, Matthew Mueller and Lyndsey (Lane) Hogeland; five great-grandkids; her mother-in-law, Lillian Welden; brother-in-law, Jay (Sandy) Welden of North Platte; sisters-in-law, Donna (Wayne) Collins of Texarkana, Texas, Lynell Welden of Copperas Cove, Texas, and Crystal (William) Stewart of North Richland Hills, Texas; and other family.
Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Berean Church with Pastor John Stone officiating. Burial will follow at the North Platte Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 5 and 6, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
