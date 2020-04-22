Gier, Mildred Donadine

Mildred Donadine Gier, 95, of North Platte, passed away, April 21, 2020, at her home. Mildred was born in Merna on March 3, 1925, to Charles Jefferson and Dorothy Ann (Kaminska) Call. Mildred graduated from Broken Bow High School. After graduation she worked for Burlington Railroad out of Ashby. She met JD Gier at a dance in Thedford. JD and Mildred were married May 28, 1946, in Thedford, where they made their home on a ranch. After the blizzard of 1949, they moved to Wallace. They farmed in Wallace and Hayes Center. Mildred worked in the office at Gibson's Discount Center for 20 years. They retired on an acreage near Hershey. Mildred was an excellent cook, enjoyed her shopping, gardening, canning and loved being a ranch and farm wife. Mildred loved her cats and family, sometimes in that order. She was a huge Husker fan. Mildred was preceded in death by her parents; husband, JD; brothers, Harold and Marvin "Bob"; sisters, Aline Barmoen, Lura Gressley, Elsie Belt and Ena Glass; grandson Bradly; and granddaughter, Heidi Gier. Survivors include children, Barbara (Bruce) Closman of Maxwell, Peggy (Derald) Wolfe and Jack (Mary)Gier, all of North Platte; sister-in-law, LaVon Purdum of Valentine; 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and special 93-year-old nephew, Richard Ellison of Chandler, Arizona. Memorials are suggested to Children's Hospital in Omaha. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com. Private family services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 23, at Adams and Swanson Funeral Home with the Rev. Dr. Douglas Delp officiating. Private family burial will be at Ft McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Keeping in compliance with the State of Nebraska mandates in reference to COVID-19, the funeral service will be live-streamed on Adams Funeral Home Facebook page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.