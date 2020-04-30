Goebel, Donald Dean

Donald Dean Goebel 71, of North Platte, passed away April 27, 2020, at his home. He was born Dec. 11, 1948, at Lutheran Hospital in Beatrice to David and Lucille (Cullison) Goebel. Don attended Beatrice High School and Southeast College. Don lived in Beatrice until 1985 before moving to North Platte where he worked at the Nebraska Public Power District as a station operator for 31 years. He was a member of Saint Patrick Catholic Church, FOE Eagles and AA. Don enjoyed old cars, Nebraska Husker sports, crossword puzzles, jumble word games, rodeos and especially his children and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Joshua Goebel; brothers, Richard, James, Larry, William and Steven. Don is survived by his son, Jeremy (Lisa) Goebel of Syracuse; daughter, Jessi (Mike) Cogswell of Omaha; six grandchildren, Jace, Addison, Brock and Treyson Goebel and Lauren and Joshua Cogswell. Memorials are suggested to Make-a-Wish and St. Jude's. Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 2, with the Rev. Josh Brown celebrating. There will be a viewing with book signing from 9 a.m.-7 p.m., with family receiving friends from 5-7 p.m., Friday, May 1, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Monday, May 4, at Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice with the Rev. Robert Barnhill celebrating. The service will be livestreamed for those unable to attend on Carpenter Memorial Chapel's Facebook page. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com.
